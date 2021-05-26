International

Joe Biden hails ‘extraordinary courage’ of George Floyd family

People take a knee during a moment of silence on the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, on May 25, 2021.   | Photo Credit: AP

Washington President Joe Biden praised the bravery of George Floyd’s family on Tuesday, a year to the day since the African American man was killed by a police officer during an arrest, sparking nationwide protests.

“The Floyd family has shown extraordinary courage, especially his young daughter Gianna, who I met again today,” Mr. Biden said in a statement after talking with several members of the Floyd family in the White House.

“His murder launched a summer of protest we hadn’t seen since the Civil Rights era in the ‘60s — protests that peacefully unified people of every race and generation to collectively say enough of the senseless killings,” Mr. Biden said.

