Biden, Trump face off in historic U.S. presidential debate

U.S. President Joe Biden and his Republican rival, Donald Trump, took the stage Thursday evening for a debate that offered an unparalleled opportunity to define their unpopular presidential rematch.

ADVERTISEMENT

The debate provided Mr. Biden, the 81-year-old Democratic incumbent, the chance to reassure voters that he’s capable of guiding the U.S. through a host of challenges as he moved to sharpen the choice voters will face in November. Mr. Trump, 78, had the opening to try to move past his felony conviction in New York and convince an audience of tens of millions that he is suited to return to the Oval Office.

Mr. Trump and Mr. Biden entered the night facing stiff headwinds, including a public weary of the tumult of partisan politics and broadly dissatisfied with both, according to polling. But the debate was highlighting how they have sharply different visions on virtually every core issue — abortion, the economy and foreign policy — and deep hostility toward each other.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two candidates strode on stage and walked directly to their lecterns, avoiding a handshake.

The first question went to Mr. Biden, pressed to defend rising inflation since he took office, which he pinned on the situation he inherited from Trump amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Biden needed to clear his throat twice during his first answer, sounding hoarse, and Trump smirked as Biden started speaking.

The current president and his predecessor hadn't spoken since their last debate weeks before the 2020 presidential election. Mr. Trump skipped Mr. Biden’s inauguration after leading an unprecedented and unsuccessful effort to overturn his loss that culminated in the January 6 Capitol insurrection by his supporters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Trump has promised sweeping plans to remake the U.S. government if he returns to the White House and Mr. Biden argues that his opponent would pose an existential threat to the nation’s democracy.

Also read | The Hindu editorial on the 2024 U.S. Presidential election as a Biden-Trump rematch

Thursday’s broadcast on CNN, moderated by anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, marked the earliest general election debate in history. It’s the first-ever televised general election presidential debate hosted by a single news outlet after both campaigns ditched the bipartisan Commission on Presidential Debates, which had organised every matchup since 1988.

Aiming to avoid a repeat of their chaotic 2020 matchups, Mr. Biden insisted — and Mr. Trump agreed — to hold the debate without an audience and to allow the network to mute the candidates’ microphones when it is not their turn to speak. The debate's two commercial breaks offered another departure from modern practice, while the candidates have agreed not to consult staff or others while the cameras are off.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Trump and his aides have spent months chronicling what they argue are signs of Mr. Biden’s diminished stamina. In recent days, they’ve started to predict Mr. Biden will be stronger on Thursday, aiming to raise expectations for the incumbent.

Mr. Biden’s team too predicted that he would rise to the occasion, and expressed hope that Mr. Trump would be forced to address his positions they believe are anathema to voters.

“Joe’s ready to go. He’s prepared. He’s confident,” his wife, Jill Biden, told donors ahead of the debate. “You know what a great debater he is.”

Heading out of the debate, both Mr. Biden and Mr. Trump will travel to states they hope to swing their way this fall. Mr. Trump is heading to Virginia, a onetime battleground that has shifted toward Democrats in recent years.

Mr. Biden is set to jet off to North Carolina, where he is expected to hold the largest-yet rally of his campaign in a state Mr. Trump narrowly carried in 2020.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.