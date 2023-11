November 13, 2023 05:15 am | Updated 05:15 am IST

Qatar's emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a phone call from U.S. President Joe Biden to discuss developments in Gaza, the Amiri Diwan - the main seat of government in Qatar - reported on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

During the call, Al-Thani stressed the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the permanent opening of the Rafah crossing into Egypt. (