Joe Biden concerned for reporters, civilians in Gaza

16 May 2021 04:08 IST

On a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Biden also shared his “grave concern” about intercommunal violence within Israel and escalating tensions in the West Bank

President Joe Biden has expressed “strong support” for Israel's strikes in Gaza in retaliation for Hamas missile attacks on its territory, but raised concerns about civilian casualties and the protection of journalists, on a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The White House says Mr Biden on Saturday also shared his “grave concern” about intercommunal violence within Israel and escalating tensions in the West Bank. Mr Biden and Mr Netanyahu also discussed Jerusalem, with Mr Biden saying it should “be a place of peaceful coexistence for people of all faiths and backgrounds.”

Mr Biden also held his first call since taking office with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss the violence, in which he called for Hamas, the PA's rival, to stop firing rockets into Israel.

The White House says Mr Biden “expressed his support for steps to enable the Palestinian people to enjoy the dignity, security, freedom, and economic opportunity that they deserve” and highlighted the resumption of U.S. aid to the Palestinians under his administration.