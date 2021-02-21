Joe Biden approves Texas disaster declaration following deadly freeze

(Adds lawsuit against ERCOT, Texas AG investigation)

By Callaghan O'Hare

HOUSTON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden approved amajor disaster declaration for Texas on Saturday as the statestruggles with the fallout from a winter storm that killed atleast two dozen people and caused widespread blackouts and watershortages.

Millions of residents in the United States' biggest oil andgas producer have had to contend with days of electricityoutages, and nearly half of all Texans are still suffering fromdisruptions to their water service.

Lina Hidalgo, the top elected official in Harris County,which encompasses Houston, said on Friday authorities werereporting 10 deaths due to hypothermia.

The action by the Biden administration makes federal fundingavailable to affected individuals, including assistance fortemporary housing and home repairs and low-cost loans.

Biden is also weighing a trip to Texas to survey the federalresponse to the first new crisis to develop since he took officea month ago. The White House is working closely with TexasGovernor Greg Abbott, a Republican who did not initiallyacknowledge Biden's November election win.

Abbott thanked the president for approving the majordisaster declaration, saying in a statement that it was "animportant first step." But, he added, individual assistance hadonly been approved for 77 counties, not all the state's 254counties as he had requested.

FROM RESPONSE TO RECOVERY

With all the state's power plants back online, millions ofTexans were finally able to turn on the lights and heat theirhomes again. However, outages persisted and more than 78,000homes remained without electricity as of Saturday morning.

With the weather set to improve and temperatures expected toreturn to normal in the coming days, the main concern hasshifted from power to water.

More than 1,200 public water systems have reported servicedisruptions, many of them leading to boil water notices, saidGary Rasp, a spokesman for the Texas Commission on EnvironmentalQuality. He said 14.3 million people in 190 counties wereaffected as of Saturday morning.

"I would have rather gone through a hurricane than thisfreeze," Jay Farrell, a plumber, told Reuters at his home inHouston.

Farrell said he has not been able to take showers and fordays has been using buckets of water from his hot tub to flushthe toilet. As Texas shivered in the dark during the freeze, hesaid the temperature in his house dropped to 22 degreesFahrenheit (minus 5.5 Celsius).

In Houston, officials struck a more optimistic tone afterpower was restored to most residents and with mass distributionsof bottled water under way.

"Things are looking up... We are headed in the direction ofnormalcy," Hidalgo said in a video address on Friday. "Right nowit's about shifting from response to recovery."

Meanwhile, Abbott said he was convening an emergency meetingwith officials on Saturday to discuss the spike in energy billsreceived by many residents following the power outages.

FINGER POINTING

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), acooperative responsible for 90% of the state's electricity, hascome under fire after the power grid collapsed as demand spikedduring the freeze.

Abbott lashed out at ERCOT last week, saying the corporationhad told officials before the storm that the grid was prepared.

A lawsuit against ERCOT was filed on Friday in Nueces Countycourt in Corpus Christi alleging the council failed to heedwarnings and take action to address weaknesses in the powerinfrastructure.

Separately, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued civilinvestigative demands to ERCOT and other power companiesregarding power outages, emergency plans, energy pricing andmore related to the winter weather.

In a statement on Friday, Paxton said the companies "grosslymishandled" the weather emergency, and vowed to "get to thebottom of this power failure."

(Reporting by Callaghan O'Hare in Houston; Additional reportingby Timothy Gardner and Trevor Hunnicutt in Washington, and MariaCaspani in New York; Writing by Maria Caspani; Editing byMatthew Lewis and Daniel Wallis)