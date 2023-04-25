ADVERTISEMENT

Joe Biden and I look forward to finishing the job, says Kamala Harris

April 25, 2023 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST - Washington

President Joe Biden formally announced his 2024 reelection bid with Ms. Harris as his running mate

PTI

The Republicans running for President want to take our country backwards, Vice President Kamala Harris said. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on April 25 urged Americans to come together to fight for democracy, continue to make progress, and make sure all Americans can get ahead and thrive.

"This is a pivotal moment in our history," said Ms. Harris, who is the first woman and the first Indian American and first African American to be the vice president of the U.S.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday formally announced his 2024 reelection bid with Ms. Harris as his running mate.

"For two years we have made transformational investments to build a nation in which everyone can be safe and healthy, find a good job, and retire with dignity. In response, extremists have intensified attacks on basic, foundational freedoms and rights," Ms. Harris said in a statement soon after Mr. Biden in a video message announced his 2024 presidential bid.

"For example, they want to take away a woman's right to make decisions about her own body. They attack the sacred right to vote and attempt to silence the voice of the people. And they try to block common sense reforms to save lives and keep Americans safe from gun violence,” the 58-year-old democrat said.

"The Republicans running for President want to take our country backwards. We will not let that happen. Just like we did in 2020, we must come together to fight for our democracy, continue to make progress, and make sure all Americans can get ahead and thrive,” she said.

"Joe and I look forward to finishing the job, winning this battle for the soul of the nation, and serving the American people for four more years in the White House,” Ms. Harris said.

