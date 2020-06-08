International

JK Rowling’s tweets on transgender people spark outrage

British writer J.K. Rowling, author of the Harry Potter series of books

British writer J.K. Rowling, author of the Harry Potter series of books   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Rowling’s tweets caused a firestorm of responses from the LGBTQ community and others who were upset with her words.

Harry Potter author JK Rowling is facing hefty backlash after she posted a series of tweets about transgender people.

Rowling drew outrage Saturday on Twitter when she criticized an opinion piece from Devex that used the phrase ” people who menstruate.

I’m sure there used to be a word for those people,” the famous British author tweeted. “Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud? She continued with another thread speaking about the concept of biological sex.

If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction, she tweeted.

If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.

Rowling’s tweets caused a firestorm of responses from the LGBTQ community and others who were upset with her words. A Harry Potter fan group tweeted its disapproval of Rowling’s post and encouraged followers to donate to a group that supports back transgender women.

Rowling said she respects every trans person’s rights to live any way that feels authentic and comfortable to them.

She went on to say she would march if you were discriminated against on the basis of being trans. At the same time, my life has been shaped by being female. I do not believe it’s hateful to say so.

GLAAD issued a response on Twitter, calling Rowling’s tweets inaccurate and cruel.

The advocacy organisation dedicated to LGBTQ equality then asked those upset by the author’s comments to support organizations that help black transgender people.

JK Rowling continues to align herself with an ideology which willfully distorts facts about gender identity and people who are trans, GLAAD tweeted.

In 2020, there is no excuse for targeting trans people. Rowling’s representative has not responded to an email request for comment.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 8, 2020 10:30:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/jk-rowlings-tweets-on-transgender-people-spark-outrage/article31776227.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY