International

Coronavirus | J&J single-dose vaccine 66% effective, says FDA

Safe to use: Vials of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine.  

Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) single-dose vaccine protects against COVID-19, according to an analysis by U.S. regulators on Wednesday that sets the stage for a final decision on a new and easier-to-use shot to help tame the pandemic.

The Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) scientists confirmed that overall the vaccine is about 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19. The agency also said J&J’s shot — one that could help speed vaccinations by requiring just one dose instead of two — is safe to use.

That’s just one step in the FDA’s evaluation of a third vaccine option for the U.S. On Friday, the agency’s independent advisers will debate if the evidence is strong enough to recommend the long-anticipated shot. The FDA is expected to make a final decision within days.

The vaccination drive has been slower than hoped, hampered by logistical issues and weather delays even as the country mourns over 500,000 virus-related deaths. So far, about 44.5 million Americans have received at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, and nearly 20 million have received the second.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 24, 2021 9:48:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/jj-single-dose-vaccine-66-effective-says-fda/article33926342.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY