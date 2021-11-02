Jihadists kill 10 civilians in Burkina Faso

Ouagadougou

02 November 2021 21:48 IST

Suspected jihadists killed around 10 civilians in northern Burkina Faso, officials said on Tuesday, while four people were suspected to have been kidnapped.

“Around 10 civilians were executed” after armed men, likely belonging to the region’s Islamic State branch, attacked residents of Dambam heading to market, a military official said.

The attack took place on Monday near the border with Niger.

Advertising

Advertising

A local official said the “terrorists set up a checkpoint between Dambam and Markoye and intercepted all those heading to the market”. He said the assailants targeted people on foot, motor cycles and other vehicles.