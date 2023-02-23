Jews and Sikhs most targeted faith groups for hate crimes in U.S.

February 23, 2023 10:27 am | Updated 10:27 am IST - Washington

Jews and Sikhs were the two most targeted religious groups in the hate-motivated crime in the U.S. in 2021, according to the annual compilation of nationwide incidents by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

A total of 1,005 hate crimes related to religion were reported in 2021, the FBI said.

The largest categories of religion-based crime included anti-Jewish incidents at 31.9% followed by anti-Sikh incidents at 21.3%. Anti-Muslims accounted for 9.5% of religion-based hate crimes. Anti-Catholic incidents accounted for 6.1% and anti-Eastern Orthodox (Russian, Greek, Other) for 6.5%.

Overall, law enforcement agencies reported 7,262 total incidents and 9,024 victims, demonstrating that hate crimes remain a concern for communities across the country, the FBI said.

The overall number of agencies reporting decreased to 11,834, from 15,138 in 2021, so data cannot reliably be compared across years, it said.

According to the FBI data for the year 2021, 64.8% of victims were targeted because of the offenders’ bias towards race/ethnicity/ancestry, which continues to be the largest bias motivation category.

Anti-Black or African American hate crimes continue to be the largest bias incident category, with 63.2% of all single-bias incidents in 2021. Additionally, anti-Asian incidents represented 4.3% of incidents reported in 2021.

The other largest categories of hate crimes include anti-Hispanic or Latino incidents, with 6.1% of incidents, and anti-White incidents, with 13.4% of incidents.

