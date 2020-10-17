Watch | The underground 'Parthenon' protecting Tokyo from floods

17 October 2020 21:55 IST

A video on Japan's 'Parthenon', a massive underground reservoir built in Tokyo for flood control

The underground 'Parthenon' in Japan is a cavernous complex for protecting Tokyo and surrounding areas from catastrophic flooding. It was built in 2006 at a cost of 230 billion yen ($2.2 billion).

This immense structure funnels away and redirects excess water from storm snd typhoons to the Kasukabe flood tank. This is the largest facility of its kind in the world.

