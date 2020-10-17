International

Watch | The underground 'Parthenon' protecting Tokyo from floods

The underground 'Parthenon' in Japan is a cavernous complex for protecting Tokyo and surrounding areas from catastrophic flooding.

It was built in 2006 at a cost of 230 billion yen ($2.2 billion). This immense structure funnels away & redirects excess water from storm & typhoons to the Kasukabe flood tank. This is the largest facility of its kind in the world.

Related Articles

Printable version | Oct 17, 2020 9:55:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/japans-underground-parthenon-protecting-tokyo-from-floods/article32882549.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY