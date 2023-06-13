Japan's Toyota announces battery electric vehicle initiatives

June 13, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST - Tokyo

Toyota plans to make an all solid-state battery as part of its ambitious plans for battery electric vehicles, the company said on June 13 , as amid mounting criticism Japan’s top automaker needs to do more to fight climate change.

Also read: Japan aims to refocus its foreign aid on maritime, economic security, national interests

Toyota Motor Corporation aims for a commercial solid-state battery by as soon as 2027. Charging time, one of the main drawbacks of electric vehicles (EVs), will get shortened to 10 minutes or less, the company said in a statement.

“With the evolution of the vehicle’s operating system, the next-generation battery EV will also enable customization of the ‘driving feel,’ with a focus on acceleration, turning and stopping,” it stated .

ADVERTISEMENT

EV owners usually have charging stations in their homes and keep their cars plugged in overnight to recharge. That’s one of the main reasons Toyota has long insisted that hybrids are a better solution. A hybrid recharges as the car runs.

Toyota President Koji Sato has said that the company must play catchup after falling behind in the EV sector. The automaker is likely to face harsh criticism on its climate change commitments at a shareholders’ meeting in Toyota City, central Japan, set for June 14 .

Also read: Toyota heading to moon with cruiser, robotic arms, dreams

In its latest announcement, Toyota said that it was also working on innovating lithium-ion batteries, the battery type now present in most EVs, and wants to offer new affordable options.

Toyota says it is committed to a “Hydrogen Society" and is continuing to work on models powered by hydrogen, including fuel cell vehicles.

Hydrogen is still expensive and usually made using fossil fuels, although it can be made using renewable energy. Toyota said it’s working with various partners to produce cleaner and cheaper Hydrogen.

Toyota, which makes the Prius Hybrid, Camry Sedan and Lexus Luxury models, is also working on second-generation biofuels. Biofuels, such as ethanol, are considered more renewable than fossil fuels though they have other drawbacks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.