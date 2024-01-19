ADVERTISEMENT

Japan's SLIM spacecraft lands on moon, a first for the country

January 19, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - TOKYO

The Smart Lander for Investigating Moon, or SLIM, is a lightweight spacecraft about the size of a passenger vehicle.

This photo taken on September 7, 2023 and released by Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) shows a H-IIA rocket carrying a small lunar surface probe and other objects lifting off from the Tanegashima Space Centre on Tanegashima island, Kagoshima prefecture. | Photo Credit: AFP

Japan on Saturday became the world's fifth country to put a spacecraft on the moon, as the space agency said its Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) has made a soft landing on the lunar surface.

Also Read: Why is Japan's 'moon sniper' landing mission important?

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency has attempted the landing of the probe dubbed "moon sniper" within 100 metres (328 feet) of target. It will take up to a month to verify if SLIM has achieved the precision goals, the agency has said.

