Japan’s likely next leader Ishiba says he will call election for October 27

Shigeru Ishiba, the head of Japan’s governing party, says he plans to call a parliamentary election on October 27 after he is formally elected as prime minister on Tuesday

Updated - September 30, 2024 01:53 pm IST - TOKYO

AP
Shigeru Ishiba, the head of Japan’s governing party, the Liberal Democratic Party speaks during a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Tokyo Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, to announce that he plans to call a parliamentary election on October 27

Shigeru Ishiba, the head of Japan's governing party, the Liberal Democratic Party speaks during a press conference at the party's headquarters in Tokyo Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, to announce that he plans to call a parliamentary election on October 27 | Photo Credit: AP

Shigeru Ishiba, the head of Japan's governing party, said Monday (September 30, 2024) he plans to call a parliamentary election to be held on October 27 after he is elected as Prime Minister on Tuesday (October 1, 2024).

Mr. Ishiba was chosen as the Liberal Democratic Party's leader on Friday (September 27, 2024) and is assured to also succeed Fumio Kishida as Prime Minister because the party's coalition controls parliament.

Former Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba chosen to lead Japan’s ruling party

Mr. Ishiba mentioned the election date as he announced his top party leadership lineup on Monday (September 30, 2024) ahead of forming his Cabinet. The plan is not official since he is not Prime Minister yet, but Mr. Ishiba said he mentioned the date early for the logistical convenience of those who have to prepare on relatively short notice.

Considered a defence policy expert, Mr. Ishiba secured a come-from-behind win against Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi, a staunch conservative who hoped to become the country’s first female Prime Minister, in Friday's (September 27, 2024) vote.

The LDP has had a nearly unbroke tenure governing Japan since World War II. The party members may have seen Mr. Ishiba’s more centrist views as crucial in pushing back challenges by the liberal-leaning opposition and winning voter support as the party reels from corruption scandals that drove down outgoing Mr. Kishida's popularity.

Japan's LDP picks new leader to replace outgoing PM Kishida

Mr. Ishiba is a defence and security expert and has proposed an Asian version of the NATO military alliance. He has also advocated for a more equal Japan-U.S. security alliance, including joint management of U.S. bases in Japan and having training bases for Japanese forces in the United States.

Ishiba on Friday (September 27, 2024) stressed Japan needs to reinforce its security, noting recent violations of Japanese airspace by Russian and Chinese warplanes and repeated missile launches by North Korea.

He pledged to continue Mr. Kishida’s economic policy aimed at pulling Japan out of deflation and achieving real salary increases, while tackling challenges such as Japan’s declining birthrate and population and resilence to natural disasters.

Mr. Ishiba, first elected to parliament in 1986, has served as Defence Minister, agriculture minister and in other key Cabinet posts, and was LDP secretary-general under former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Published - September 30, 2024 01:32 pm IST

