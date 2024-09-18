Japan’s Defense Ministry says North Korea has test-fired a ballistic missile

Japan’s military said Wednesday (September 18, 2024) it detected North Korea test-firing two ballistic missiles, adding to its military demonstrations as tensions with Washington and neighbours escalate.

The launches come days after North Korea offered a rare view into a secretive facility built to enrich uranium for nuclear bombs in a significant show of defiance against the United States and as leader Kim Jong Un called for a rapid expansion of his nuclear weapons program.

Japan’s Defense Ministry didn’t immediately provide more details about the weapons involved in the North’s latest test, including what types of missiles they were and how far they flew.

Japan’s coast guard said the missiles were believed to have already fallen into waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan and urged vessels to watch out for falling objects. Japan’s NHK television said the missiles were believed to have landed outside of Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

The launches followed a previous round of ballistic tests last week as Kim vowed to have his nuclear force fully ready for battle with its rivals.

Since 2022, North Korea has ramped up its weapons testing activities to expand and modernize its arsenal of nuclear missiles targeting the U.S. and South Korea.

Analysts say North Korea could conduct a nuclear test explosion or long-range missile test ahead of the U.S. presidential election in November with the intent of influencing the outcome and increasing its leverage in future dealings with the new U.S. administration.

