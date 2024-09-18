GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Japan’s Defense Ministry says North Korea has test-fired a ballistic missile

Japan’s military says it detected North Korea test-firing at least one ballistic missile, adding to its military demonstrations as tensions with Washington and neighbors escalate

Published - September 18, 2024 04:38 am IST - SEOUL, South Korea

AP
This photo provided by the North Korean government, shows what it says a test fire of tactical ballistic missile at an undisclosed place in North Korea. File.

This photo provided by the North Korean government, shows what it says a test fire of tactical ballistic missile at an undisclosed place in North Korea. File. | Photo Credit: AP

Japan’s military said Wednesday (September 18, 2024) it detected North Korea test-firing at least one ballistic missile, adding to its military demonstrations as tensions with Washington and neighbours escalate.

The launch comes days after North Korea offered a rare view into a secretive facility built to enrich uranium for nuclear bombs in a significant show of defiance against the United States and as leader Kim Jong Un called for a rapid expansion of his nuclear weapons program.

Japan’s Defence Ministry didn’t immediately provide more details Wednesday about the launch. Japan’s coast guard said the missile was believed to have already landed in sea and urged vessels to watch out for falling objects. Japan’s NHK television said the missile is believed to have landed outside of Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

