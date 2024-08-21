ADVERTISEMENT

Japanese woman, aged 116, set to become world's oldest person

Published - August 21, 2024 03:08 pm IST - TOKYO

Tomiko Itooka was born on May 23, 1908

Reuters

A 116-year-old Japanese woman who used to be a mountaineer is set to be named the world's oldest person by Guinness World Records, a research group said on Wednesday (August 21, 2024), following the death of a 117-year-old Spanish woman earlier this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tomiko Itooka, who was born on May 23, 1908, lives in the western Japanese city of Ashiya, the U.S.-based Gerontology Research Group said.

She is next in line for the title of the world's oldest person after Maria Branyas Morera died in a Spanish nursing home on Monday, according to the group.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Itooka, a mother of three, was born in the year when a long-distance radio message was sent from the Eiffel Tower for the first time, and when the Wright Brothers made their first public flights in Europe and America.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In her 70s, Ms. Itooka often went climbing and twice scaled Japan's 3,067-metre (10,062-ft) Mount Ontake— surprising her guide by climbing the mountain in sneakers instead of hiking boots, the research group said.

At the age of 100, she walked up the lengthy stone steps of Japan's Ashiya Shrine without using a cane, the group added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

World

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US