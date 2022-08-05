World

Japanese journalist held in Myanmar facing charges

A Japanese documentary filmmaker held in Myanmar faces charges of breaking an immigration law and encouraging dissent against the ruling military, local media and the junta's information team said on Thursday.

Toru Kubota, 26, entered Myanmar on a tourist visa on July 1 and was arrested while covering a protest in Yangon 30 days later, according to an official statement seen by Reuters.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the generals seized power in a coup in February last year, prompting a backlash of nationwide protests that were suppressed by the military with lethal force.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Also Read
A hundred days after the coup

The army has since been fighting on multiple fronts, including against newly formed resistance groups allied with a shadow government.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The immigration and dissent charges Kubota is facing carry maximum jail terms of five years and two years respectively.

Japan's government and its embassy in Yangon did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A Japanese government spokesman on Sunday said Tokyo was calling for the detained man's release.

Kubota's personal website says he he has worked with media companies such as Yahoo! News Japan, VICE JAPAN and Al Jazeera English.

His friends and fellow journalists in Tokyo appealed on Wednesday for him to be freed, while 47,000 people have signed an online petition calling for his release.

Also Read
It's virtually certain no one will speak for Myanmar at U.N.

A Japanese freelance journalist was freed in Myanmar last year after initially being arrested and charged with spreading false news in covering anti-coup protests. The junta said his release was in recognition the two countries' close ties.

In 2007, soldiers shot and killed a Japanese journalist in Myanmar during a pro-democracy demonstration.

More than 11,800 people are currently in detention in Myanmar over their opposition to the junta, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, an activist group that has been documenting the crackdown.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Japan
Myanmar
Related Articles
Read more...