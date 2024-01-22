GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Japanese journalist brings MeToo battle to Sundance festival

Japanese journalist Shiori Ito investigated her own case, secretly recording phone calls and meetings, and compiling enough evidence to eventually win $30,000 in damages in a civil case that made headlines around the world.

January 22, 2024 08:12 am | Updated 08:12 am IST - Park City

AFP
Shiori Ito’s legal victory is the subject of her directorial Black Box Diaries , premiering at the Sundance festival.

Shiori Ito’s legal victory is the subject of her directorial Black Box Diaries , premiering at the Sundance festival. | Photo Credit: AFP

When Japanese journalist Shiori Ito accused a prominent TV reporter of rape, becoming a rare high-profile #MeToo voice in her homeland, she was initially ignored by the police, prosecutors and even much of the media.

Defying taboos, she investigated her own case, secretly recording phone calls and meetings, and compiling enough evidence to eventually win $30,000 in damages in a civil case that made headlines around the world.

That remarkable victory, which was followed last year by a toughening in Japan’s antiquated rape laws, is the subject of Black Box Diaries , a new film premiering at the Sundance festival, directed by Ms. Ito herself.

“It is never the point of view of the victims and survivors when we see a TV programme or a documentary or cinema,” she said ahead of Saturday’s premiere. “So I just purely wanted to tell from the point (of view) of the survivor. I didn’t want anyone else to tell my story.”

Ms. Ito alleged that Noriyuki Yamaguchi, a former TV journalist with close links to then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, raped her after inviting her to dinner to discuss a job opportunity in 2015. Having initially told Ms. Ito there was insufficient evidence, the police then told her they were going to arrest Yamaguchi — before suddenly backing off.

No criminal charges were ever brought, while Yamaguchi denied any wrongdoing and filed a countersuit against Ms. Ito. But in 2022, Japan’s Supreme Court upheld the lower court’s ruling that Yamaguchi had sexually assaulted Ms. Ito.

Japan / sexual assault & rape

