Japanese Foreign Minister discusses de-escalation with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

The two-day visit is the first by a Japanese official since Ebrahim Raisi became Iran's new president

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi met Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Sunday, in the capital of Tehran, and the two discussed de-escalation of tensions in the region, Iranian news agencies reported.

According to the President's official website, Mr. Motegi discussed bilateral, regional and international issues with the President.

The two-day visit is the first by a Japanese official since Mr. Raisi became Iran's new President and the first since the Japanese Prime Minister visited Iran in 2019. ISNA said Mr. Motegi is in Tehran at the official invitation of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

The report said Mr. Motegi would meet with other Iranian officials, including Mr. Raisi's nominated Foreign Minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, and other high-ranking officials during his two-day visit.

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported Saturday that Mr. Motegi's visit to Tehran is aimed at boosting bilateral relations with Iran and furthering diplomatic efforts to de-escalate and stabilize the Middle East.

During Sunday's meeting, Mr. Raisi welcomed efforts by Japan and other countries to help establish peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region. “Iran has always supported peace and stability in Afghanistan. Of course, we believe that Afghans should make their own decisions in Afghanistan.”

Mr. Raisi said he is opposed to the creation of insecurity in the region, adding: “The presence of Americans in the region, including Afghanistan, has not provided security.”

Mr. Motegi said Tokyo also supports diplomatic efforts by regional countries to achieve peace and stability in the region. He said Japan believes problems should be resolved peacefully and through dialogue.

Earlier on Sunday, Mr. Motegi met with Mr. Zarif and the two also discussed de-escalation of tensions in the region, along with bilateral, regional and international issues, according to ISNA news agency

In 2019, former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited Iran's top leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as an interlocutor for former U.S. President Donald Trump, hoping to ease tensions between Washington and Tehran. But Mr. Khamenei did not consider Mr. Trump worthy of an exchange of messages.

Recently, Japan donated some 3 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Iran, which has suffered the worst virus outbreak in the Middle East.