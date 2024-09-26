ADVERTISEMENT

Japanese court acquits former boxer Iwao Hakamada in 1966 murder retrial after decades on death row

Updated - September 26, 2024 11:50 am IST - Tokyo

Iwao Hakamada's acquittal by the Shizuoka District Court makes him the fifth death-row convict to be found not guilty in a retrial in postwar Japanese criminal justice.

AP

Iwao Hakamada, left, 88-year-old former boxer who has been on death row for nearly six decades after his murder conviction | Photo Credit: AP

A Japanese court ruled on Thursday (September 26, 2024) that an 88-year-old former boxer was not guilty in a retrial for a 1966 quadruple murder case, reversing an earlier wrongful conviction after decades on death row, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported.

He was convicted of murder in the 1966 killing of a company manager and three of his family members, and setting a fire to their central Japan home. He was sentenced to death in 1968, but was not executed due to lengthy appeals and the retrial process.

