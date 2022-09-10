Japan, U.S. eyeing summit around September 20 on China, North Korea issues

Reuters September 10, 2022 14:25 IST

The summit is likely to be held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meeting

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in a virtual meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden. File | Photo Credit: AP

