World

Japan, U.S. eyeing summit around September 20 on China, North Korea issues

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in a virtual meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden. File

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in a virtual meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden. File | Photo Credit: AP

Japan and the United States are working on arranging a summit between Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and President Joe Biden in New York around September 20 to discuss security issues in East Asia, Kyodo news reported on Saturday.

China's rising pressure on Taiwan, North Korea's nuclear test threats and Russia's invasion of Ukraine are among issues to be discussed, with the summit likely to be held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meeting, Kyodo said, citing sources in both governments.

Mr. Kishida is also likely to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth in Britain together with Japan's Emperor Naruhito before visiting the United States, TV Asahi reported earlier on Saturday. Mr. Biden has said he will attend the Queen's funeral.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
World
international relations
Japan
USA
Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Ukraine
Russia
North Korea
China
Taiwan
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 10, 2022 2:26:52 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/japan-us-eyeing-summit-around-september-20-on-china-north-korea-issues/article65874505.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY