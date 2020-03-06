Japan to isolate Chinese, South Korean visitors

Japan will quarantine people coming from China and South Korea for two weeks on arrival to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, the country’s Prime Minister said on Thursday.

“We will strengthen immigration quarantines on people from the two countries,” Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told a Cabinet-level taskforce meeting. “We will ask them to stay in designated areas for two weeks and not to use public transport in the country,” Mr. Abe added, saying the measures would come into force from March 9.

Mr. Abe said the measures were aimed at “relieving people’s concerns” and preventing a further spread of the virus. The government has urged tourists from China and South Korea to put off travel to Japan and that it will cancel visas for travellers from the two countries.