Japan to isolate Chinese, South Korean visitors

Japan will quarantine people coming from China and South Korea for two weeks on arrival to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, the country’s Prime Minister said on Thursday.
“We will strengthen immigration quarantines on people from the two countries,” Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told a Cabinet-level taskforce meeting. “We will ask them to stay in designated areas for two weeks and not to use public transport in the country,” Mr. Abe added, saying the measures would come into force from March 9.
Mr. Abe said the measures were aimed at “relieving people’s concerns” and preventing a further spread of the virus. The government has urged tourists from China and South Korea to put off travel to Japan and that it will cancel visas for travellers from the two countries.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.