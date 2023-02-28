Japan says no decision yet on who to attend G-20 diplomats meeting in India

Japan has not decided who to represent the country at the Group of 20 (G20) Foreign Ministers' meeting in India starting on March 1, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a February 28 news conference.
Mr. Hayashi was responding to a reporter's question about earlier reports that Japan's top diplomat will skip the meeting with counterparts at G-20 due to domestic parliamentary sessions.
Separately, Mr. Hayashi told reporters Japan will provide an additional $60.3 million in humanitarian aid to Myanmar through international organisations given the critical situation in the country after the military coup a year ago.
COMMents
SHARE