Japan says no decision yet on who to attend G-20 diplomats meeting in India

The Group of 20 (G-20) Foreign Ministers' meeting in India will start on March 1

February 28, 2023 10:43 am | Updated 10:43 am IST - TOKYO

Reuters
Japanese Foreign Affairs minister Yoshimasa Hayashi. File.

Japanese Foreign Affairs minister Yoshimasa Hayashi. File. | Photo Credit: AP

Japan has not decided who to represent the country at the Group of 20 (G20) Foreign Ministers' meeting in India starting on March 1, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a February 28 news conference.

Mr. Hayashi was responding to a reporter's question about earlier reports that Japan's top diplomat will skip the meeting with counterparts at G-20 due to domestic parliamentary sessions.

Separately, Mr. Hayashi told reporters Japan will provide an additional $60.3 million in humanitarian aid to Myanmar through international organisations given the critical situation in the country after the military coup a year ago.

