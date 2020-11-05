InternationalTOKYO 05 November 2020 08:39 IST
Comments
Japan regrets U.S. withdrawal from Paris Climate pact
Updated: 05 November 2020 08:39 IST
The U,S, formally exited the Paris Climate Agreement on Wednesday amid election uncertainty
The United States' withdrawal from the Paris Agreement is extremely regrettable, Japan's top government spokesman Katsunobu Kato said on Thursday.
“The climate change issue isn't something of a single country, it should be addressed by the entire international community,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Kato told reporters.
“From that point of view, it's extremely regrettable that the United States is withdrawing from the Paris Agreement now,” he said.
More In International
Read more...