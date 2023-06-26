ADVERTISEMENT

Japan protests Russia's declaring September 3 as day of victory over 'militaristic' Japan

June 26, 2023 11:29 am | Updated 12:11 pm IST - TOKYO

Russia last week renamed the commemoration day of September 3 - the day after Japan's surrender in World War Two - as the Day of Victory over Militaristic Japan.

Reuters

Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno criticised Moscow’s move calling it “extremely regrettable” | File Photo | Photo Credit: AP

Japan has lodged a protest against Russia over the country's decision to declare September 3, a day of victory over "militaristic Japan" - a move it said would fan mutual antagonism, the top government spokesperson said on Monday.

"The passage of this law could not only stir anti-Japanese sentiment among the Russian people, but may also lead to anti-Russian sentiment among the Japanese people," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference on Monday, calling Moscow's move "extremely regrettable".

Russia last week renamed the commemoration day of September 3 - the day after Japan's surrender in World War Two - as the Day of Victory over Militaristic Japan, according to Japanese media reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

