HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Japan protests Russia's declaring September 3 as day of victory over 'militaristic' Japan

Russia last week renamed the commemoration day of September 3 - the day after Japan's surrender in World War Two - as the Day of Victory over Militaristic Japan.

June 26, 2023 11:29 am | Updated 11:29 am IST - TOKYO

Reuters
Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno criticised Moscow’s move calling it “extremely regrettable” | file photo

Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno criticised Moscow’s move calling it “extremely regrettable” | file photo | Photo Credit: AP

Japan has lodged a protest against Russia over the country's decision to declare September 3, a day of victory over "militaristic Japan" - a move it said would fan mutual antagonism, the top government spokesperson said on Monday.

"The passage of this law could not only stir anti-Japanese sentiment among the Russian people, but may also lead to anti-Russian sentiment among the Japanese people," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference on Monday, calling Moscow's move "extremely regrettable".

Russia last week renamed the commemoration day of September 3 - the day after Japan's surrender in World War Two - as the Day of Victory over Militaristic Japan, according to Japanese media reports.

Related Topics

Japan / World

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.