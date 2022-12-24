  1. EPaper
Japan prosecutors to indict suspected Abe assassin - Kyodo

Shinzo Abe was killed with a handmade gun during an election campaign in July

December 24, 2022 12:52 pm | Updated 12:52 pm IST - TOKYO

Reuters
Tetsuya Yamagami, suspected of killing former Japanese premier Shinzo Abe, is escorted by a police officer as he is taken to prosecutors, at Nara-nishi police station in Nara, western Japan. File photo: Kyodo via Reuters

Japanese prosecutors have decided to indict the man suspected of shooting former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Kyodo news agency and other Japanese media reported on December 24.

The decision follows psychiatric examination of the suspect, 42-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami.

Abe was killed with a handmade gun during an election campaign in July.

Yamagami's detention for mental examination will end on January 10, and Nara prosecutors will likely indict him by January 13, according to Kyodo. The prosecutors were not immediately available for comment on Saturday.

