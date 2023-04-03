ADVERTISEMENT

Japan PM strongly demands Beijing release detained Astellas employee

April 03, 2023 09:27 am | Updated 09:28 am IST - TOKYO

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi met his Chinese counterpart on Sunday

Reuters

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. File | Photo Credit: AP

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on April 3 the government will continue to strongly demand Beijing for an early release and consular visits for an Astellas Pharma employee detained in China.

The government would also provide as much support as possible, including contacting his family, Kishida told an Upper House budget committee meeting.

Mr. Kishida's comments came after the country's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi met his Chinese counterpart on Sunday and urged China to promptly release the detained Japanese.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US