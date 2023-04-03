HamberMenu
Japan PM strongly demands Beijing release detained Astellas employee

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi met his Chinese counterpart on Sunday

April 03, 2023 09:27 am | Updated 09:27 am IST - TOKYO

Reuters
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. File

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. File | Photo Credit: AP

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on April 3 the government will continue to strongly demand Beijing for an early release and consular visits for an Astellas Pharma employee detained in China.

The government would also provide as much support as possible, including contacting his family, Kishida told an Upper House budget committee meeting.

Mr. Kishida's comments came after the country's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi met his Chinese counterpart on Sunday and urged China to promptly release the detained Japanese.

