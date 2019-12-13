Japan PM might cancel India trip, says press

Japanese Prime Minister Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering cancelling his trip to India scheduled to begin on Sunday, Japan's Jiji Press reported.

Guwahati, the planned venue for a summit between PM Abe and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been engulfed in violent protests over a controversial citizenship law.

According to sources, the turmoil in Assam is unlikely to impact the Japan-India summit that is to be held in Guwahati between December 15-17. The clarification came after reports suggested that the venue could be shifted from the Assam capital which experienced sustained protests over the past few days against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

The protests in Guwahati were the most intense so far and some of the infrastructure being built for the the summit between PM Abe and PM Modi were dismantled and burnt by the protesters.