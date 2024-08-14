GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Japan PM Fumio Kishida announces he will step down from party presidency in September

Since the corruption scandal broke, Japan’s Prime Minister has removed a number of Cabinet ministers and others from party executive posts and dissolved party factions that were criticised

Published - August 14, 2024 11:13 am IST - Tokyo

AP
Speaking at a news conference on August 14, 2024, in Tokyo, Japan, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced his intention to step down after a term marked by various scandals. File

Speaking at a news conference on August 14, 2024, in Tokyo, Japan, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced his intention to step down after a term marked by various scandals. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, in a surprise move Wednesday (August 14, 2024), announced he will not run in the upcoming party leadership vote in September, paving the way for Japan to have a new prime minister.

Mr. Kishida was elected President of his governing Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in 2021, and his three-year term expires in September. His drop out of the race means a new leader who wins the party vote will succeed him as prime minister because the LDP controls both houses of parliament.

Mr. Kishida, stung by his party’s corruption scandals, has suffered dwindling support ratings that have dipped below 20%.

He announced he will not run in the September vote, allowing for a fresh leader in an effort to show that his party is changing for the better. “Kishida will support a new leader, he said.

Modi, Japanese PM Kishida agree to advance infrastructure, cultural ties at G7 Summit

Local election losses earlier in the year eroded his clout, and LDP lawmakers have voiced the need for a fresh face ahead of the next general election.

Since the corruption scandal broke, Mr. Kishida has removed a number of Cabinet ministers and others from party executive posts, dissolved party factions that were criticised as the source of money-for-favour politics and passed a law tightening political funds control law. But support for his government has dwindled. 

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, in a surprise move Wednesday (August 14, 2024), announced he will not run in the upcoming party leadership vote in September, paving the way for Japan to have a new prime minister.

Mr. Kishida was elected President of his governing Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in 2021, and his three-year term expires in September. His drop out of the race means a new leader who wins the party vote will succeed him as prime minister because the LDP controls both houses of parliament.

Japan PM Fumio Kishida safe after ‘smoke bomb’ thrown during speech

Mr. Kishida, stung by his party’s corruption scandals, has suffered dwindling support ratings that have dipped below 20%. He announced he will not run in the September vote, allowing for a fresh leader in an effort to show that his party is changing for the better. “Kishida will support a new leader, he said.

Local election losses earlier in the year eroded his clout, and LDP lawmakers have voiced the need for a fresh face ahead of the next general election.

Since the corruption scandal broke, Mr. Kishida has removed a number of Cabinet ministers and others from party executive posts, dissolved party factions that were criticised as the source of money-for-favour politics and passed a law tightening political funds control law. But support for his government has dwindled.

The scandal centres on unreported political funds raised through tickets sold for party events. It involved more than 80 LDP lawmakers, mostly belonging to a major party faction previously led by assassinated former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Ten people – lawmakers and their aides – were indicted in January.

Related Topics

Japan / politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.