Japan places sanctions on Russia, separatist Ukraine areas, as the world scrambles to avoid conflict

A Ukrainian service member stands near an infantry fighting vehicle on the front line near the city of Novoluhanske in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, on February 22, 2022 amid rising tensions with Russia. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry said that it has decided to evacuate Russian diplomatic personnel from Ukraine, pointing at threats.

Japan's prime minister has announced sanctions targeting Russia and two separatist Ukrainian regions recognised as independent by Russian President Vladimir Putin, joining an international effort seeking to pressure Russia to return to diplomatic solutions.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday that his government will ban new issuance and distribution of Russian government bonds in Japan in response to the “actions Russia has been taking in Ukraine.” He said Japan will also suspend visa issuance to the people linked to the two Ukrainian rebel regions and freeze their assets in Japan, and will ban trade with the two areas.

Kishida repeated his “strong condemnation” of Russia for violating Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as international law. “We strongly urge Russia to return to diplomatic process in resolving the development,” he added.

Other nations raise their concern

The United Nations chief said the world is facing “the biggest global peace and security crisis in recent years” and is calling Russia's declaration of the “so-called `independence'” of separatist areas in eastern Ukraine a violation of its territorial integrity and accusing Moscow of “the perversion of the concept of peacekeeping.”

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters on Tuesday that he is proud of the achievements of the UN's far-flung peacekeepers, but when troops of one country enter the territory of another country without its consent, as Russian forces have done, “they are not impartial peacekeepers — they are not peacekeepers at all” as Moscow has called them.

Guterres said Russia's unilateral actions also “conflict” with the U.N. Charter and are “a death blow to the Minsk Agreements” aimed at restoring peace to eastern Ukraine.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada is sending hundreds more troops to eastern Europe and imposing new sanctions on Russia in response to the deployment of forces into Ukraine.

The prime minister said that up to 460 additional Canadian Armed Forces members are being sent to Latvia and the surrounding region to bolster NATO in the face of Russian aggression.

He also says Canada is taking a number of steps alongside its allies to isolate Russia financially.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he has cancelled plans to meet his Russian counterpart in Geneva later this week as Russia presses ahead with recognition of separatist regions of Ukraine.

Blinken told reporters on Tuesday that Russia's actions indicated Moscow was not serious about a diplomatic path to resolving the crisis. As a result, he said he had called off his Thursday meeting with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Echoing President Joe Biden, Blinken said Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to recognize the independence of Ukraine's Donbass region was a violation of international law. And, he said the placement of Russian troops there constituted the beginning of an invasion.

Although he held out hope for a peaceful resolution through diplomacy, he said he did not believe a meeting with Lavrov would be productive at this time.

Ground zero

Ukraine's president has called up some of the country's military reservists as the threat of a Russian invasion grows, but says there is no need for a full military mobilisation.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address to the nation Tuesday night that he had signed a decree to that effect.

“Today there is no need for a full mobilization. We need to quickly add additional staff to the Ukrainian army and other military formations,” Zelenskyy said.

He said the decree only applies to those assigned to the so-called operational reserve, which is typically activated during ongoing hostilities, and covers “a special period of time,” without clarifying what that means.

“Ukrainians are a peaceful nation, we want silence, but if we keep silent today, we will disappear tomorrow,” Zelenskyy said.

There are about 250,000 troops in Ukraine's armed forces.

Germany calls on G-7 countries

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has chaired a call of the G-7 nations in which ministers strongly condemned Russia's recognition of the separatist-controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine and the decision to deploy Russian troops there.

Those involved included the foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the U.K. and the U.S., along with the European Union.

The German foreign ministry said Tuesday night that the G-7 foreign ministers agreed to step up restrictive measures responding to Russia's actions and reiterated their unwavering commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says Germany continues to rule out the delivery of arms to Ukraine despite Russian President Vladimir Putin's order to deploy troops to separatist regions of eastern Ukraine.

Scholz told German public broadcaster ARD on Tuesday night that Germany had made a decision to not export weapons to crisis regions a long time ago, “and we stick to that.” Scholz also pointed out that “Ukraine has a lot of weapons ... and the point is that we have to protect Ukraine not by giving more weapons, but by standing together as an international community and saying that we will not simply accept such a breach of international law.” He stressed that Germany has been the biggest financial supporter of Ukraine since 2014.

The chancellor added "we must insist that the peace order in Europe is again based on the fact that borders are not moved and that the state sovereignty of countries is not questioned.”

Protesters have flocked to the Russian embassy in Berlin to decry Russian President Vladimir Putin's order to deploy troops to separatist regions of eastern Ukraine. People were waving yellow-blue Ukrainian flags and chanting “We stand united with Ukraine!” as they assembled in front of the building near the German capital's landmark Brandenburg Gate on Tuesday evening.

Some held up banners saying “Ukraine will resist,” “Say no to Putin” or “Implement sanctions immediately,” while others wrapped themselves into huge Ukrainian flags.

“I'm here to protest against Russia invading our independent Ukrainian territory,” said Victoria Baron, 27, who moved from Odesa in Ukraine to Berlin last summer to work for a data science company.

“It's very important that we support our people even though we're abroad,” she said adding that she talked to her family back home almost every day and spends hours on social media following the latest developments.

Russia’s move

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that it has decided to evacuate Russian diplomatic personnel from Ukraine, pointing at threats.

The ministry said Tuesday that Russian diplomats in Ukraine have received multiple threats, adding that they will be evacuated “in the nearest time.” It did not elaborate.

The Ukrainian capital of Kyiv is only a three hour drive from the border of Belarus, where Russia has stationed troops for earlier war games.