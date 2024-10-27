Japan ruling party set to lose majority in the Lower House: NHK

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s ruling coalition is certain to lose a majority in the 465-seat Lower House in a key parliamentary election on Sunday (October 27, 2024), Japan’s NHK public television says.

The results reflect voters’ outrage over the governing party’s extensive financial scandals.

Mr. Ishiba’s Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito were certain to lose a majority 233 seats in the lower house, the more powerful of Japan’s two-chamber parliament.

Falling short of a majority does not mean a change of government, but the results would make it difficult for Mr. Ishiba to get his party’s policies through parliament, and he may need to find a third coalition partner.

Mr. Ishiba, who took office on October 1, immediately ordered the election in hopes of shoring up support after his predecessor, Fumio Kishida, failed to address public outrage over the LDP’s actions.

‘Extremely severe’

“The results so far have been extremely severe, and we take them very seriously,” Mr. Ishiba told NHK. “I believe the voters are telling us to reflect more (on the financial wrongdoing) and become a party that lives up to their expectations.”

Mr. Ishiba, in his final speeches on Saturday in Tokyo, had apologised over his party’s mishandling of funds and said only the LDP’s ruling coalition can responsibly run Japan with its experience and dependable policies.

