Japan makes arrests on bribery suspicions in Tokyo Olympics

“Haruyuki Takahashi, a former executive at advertising company Dentsu, is suspected of receiving bribes from the former head of Aoki Holdings Inc. and two company employees,” the prosecutors’ office said.

AP TOKYO
August 17, 2022 14:19 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: AP

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Tokyo Olympics organising committee board member and three people from a clothing company, which was a surprise sponsor of the 2020 Games, were arrested on bribery suspicions on August 17.

“Haruyuki Takahashi, a former executive at advertising company Dentsu, is suspected of receiving bribes from the former head of Aoki Holdings Inc. and two company employees,” the prosecutors’ office said.

The company that makes affordable business suits was a surprise pick to dress the Japanese Olympic team, when other nations had top fashion brands designing athletes' outfits. Aoki is linked with Japan’s so-called “recruit suits” that youngsters fresh out of school wear for job interviews and their first jobs.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The bribery is believed to be linked to sponsorship of the Games and products related to the Olympics. Although corruption at top places among Olympic officials had long been rumoured, the arrest comes as a blow to Japan’s Olympic ambitions.

Takahashi is credited with landing $3 billion in local sponsorships for the Tokyo Games. Japan also is pursuing the 2030 Winter Olympics for Sapporo.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Aoki said it was still looking into the matter and did not have immediate comment. The Japanese Olympic Committee was not immediately available for comment. Japanese media reports said Takahashi denied wrongdoing, stressing he was paid for consulting services.

Tokyo played host to the Tokyo Games with much fanfare, as well as criticism, in summer 2021. The event was postponed for a year and held with no public ticket sales because of the coronavirus pandemic.

That came as a disappointment, as the Games were supposed to have drummed up tourism revenue, and put the spotlight on Japan’s prowess in a similar way as did the 1964 Tokyo Olympics.

The official price tag for the latest Tokyo Games was $13 billion, mostly public money. That was double the initial estimate when the International Olympic Committee awarded Tokyo the Games, but less than the $25 billion some had predicted.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Japan
Tokyo Olympics
Olympics
sport

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app