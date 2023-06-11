HamberMenu
Japan keeps missile defence alert after North Korea deadline expires

Japan put its ballistic missile defences on alert last month and vowed to shoot down any projectile it deemed to threaten its territory

June 11, 2023 12:01 pm | Updated 12:01 pm IST - TOKYO

Reuters
Officials of Ishigaki city, Okinawa prefecture, in Japan gather at the city hall in response to a missile alert on May 31, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Japan extended its alert on ballistic missile defences on June 11 despite the expiration of North Korea's deadline for launching a satellite had passed.

Japan put its ballistic missile defences on alert last month and vowed to shoot down any projectile it deemed to threaten its territory, after North Korea notified Japan it planned to launch a satellite between May 31 and midnight on Saturday night.

"Japan will keep its order regarding the ballistic missile defences for the time being," the Ministry of Defense said in a brief statement that did not provide a reason.

North Korea last month informed the International Maritime Organization of the schedule of its planned satellite launch.

This photo provided by the North Korean government, shows what it says a launch of the newly developed Chollima-1 rocket carrying the Malligyong-1 satellite at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground on May 31, 2023. Photo: Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP

This photo provided by the North Korean government, shows what it says a launch of the newly developed Chollima-1 rocket carrying the Malligyong-1 satellite at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground on May 31, 2023. Photo: Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP

North Korean launched a satellite on May 31 that ended in failure, sending the booster and payload plunging into the sea, according to North Korean state media.

