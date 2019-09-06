Japan keen to fund Indian tech start-ups: NASSCOM

Indian tech entrepreneurs who participated in a cross border collaboration meet, jointly organised by The National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM), the Embassy of Embassy of India, Tokyo and the Japan VC Network, are likely to receive Series A/B /C level funds in the range of $2 million to $40 million.

The two-day start-up pitch session held in Tokyo was part of Nasscom's ongoing efforts to accelerate global capital access to startups and promote technological exchanges between India and Japan.

Some 26 Indian start-ups participated in the session. Following the pitch sessions, some 180 one-on-one meetings were held between these startups and Japanese investors.

Nasscom president Ms. Debjani Ghosh said, “We are overwhelmed with the number of investor institutions that have come out in large numbers to meet with this unique bouquet of innovative start-ups from India. We are confident that this interaction will further stimulate the Japan-India partnership and will expedite participation and active deal flow from Japan to Indian startup ecosystem.”

Commenting on the partnership between India and Japan, Sanjay Kumar Verma, Indian Ambassador to Japan said, “It's a long lasting partnership due to the convergences as well as due to the complementarities. The skill set, the core competence, the business processes and the demographic situation that we bring together are so complementary in nature that we benefit each other by partnering. Innovation is the next frontier in socio-economic space and that’s why it’s even more important for Japan and India to collaborate.”