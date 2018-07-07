Japan Inc.’s embrace of English

Given its technological prowess, fine aesthetics and attention to detail, Japan is a contender for cultural and economic superpower status. But what keeps the archipelago punching below its weight on the global stage is English, or the lack of it. Because of difficulties in learning and speaking the global lingua franca, many Japanese companies operate as hermetically sealed-off entities, less influential than their counterparts in more linguistically adaptable nations.

Yet, one Japanese company, Rakuten, has bucked this trend by dramatically (for Japan) switching to English as the working language, despite the fact that at the time when this decision was taken, less than 10% of its employees could understand the language. Rakuten is Japan’s answer to Amazon and Alibaba. In just over 20 years, the e-commerce company has grown to the point where five out of six people in Japan are registered on its site, through which you can buy everything from eggs to plane tickets, while doing your banking on the side.

In addition to its dominant market position in Japan, Rakuten is also remarkably international. Of its 10,000 employees, 24% are foreigners, representing 76 different nationalities. And they all communicate with each other in English. This linguistic revolution began on March 1, 2010, when company CEO Hiroshi Mikitani stepped up on a podium and announced (in English) to his thousands of employees that from that day forward, Rakuten would migrate to English as the company language. Employees had two years to clear a language proficiency test or face demotion.

Dramatic move

Behind this dramatic move was Mr. Mikitani’s conviction that Rakuten could not become a truly global force without the English language. Although his announcement was made with no advance warning, from the very next day, English replaced Japanese on Rakuten’s cafeteria menus and elevator floor directories. All meetings, presentations, documents, training sessions, and emails inside the company were suddenly conducted entirely in English. Employees were initially expected to teach themselves English in their spare time, but it quickly became apparent that the company needed to support language learning. As a result, Rakuten began to offer English classes, e-learning, apps and one-to-one help.

What could have fizzled out as an almost comic failure of an experiment somehow succeeded. Today, Rakuten is fully functional in English — with an average employee score of over 800 on the TOEIC (Test of English for International Communication). It has big operations in Taiwan, Germany, France and the U.S.

Tsedal Neeley, an associate professor at Harvard Business School, is the author of an extended case study of Rakuten titled “The Language of Global Success: How a Common Tongue Transforms Multinational Organizations.” She argues that the adoption of English at Rakuten instilled an international mindset, enabling Japanese staff to make the kind of bold, if risky, decisions traditionally shunned by Japanese conglomerates.

Many business leaders in Japan were initially scoffing at Mr. Mikitani’s thinking. Honda's CEO, Takanobu Ito, publicly said that it was “stupid for a Japanese company to only use English in Japan when the workforce is mainly Japanese”.

And yet, a few years later, Honda announced its own plans to switch to English as an official language for international communications by 2020. Japanese retailer Uniqlo and tyre-maker Bridgestone have also embraced English as a working language.

Pallavi Aiyar is an author and journalist based in Tokyo