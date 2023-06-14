Several Japan Self Defence Force personnel injured in shooting

June 14, 2023 07:39 am | Updated 07:49 am IST - TOKYO

A teenaged male member of the Japanese Self-Defence Forces was arrested after he allegedly fired a rifle and injured three fellow personnel at a military shooting range in the city of Gifu, public broadcaster NHK reported on June 14.

At least one of the injured people is in critical condition, NHK said, adding there are no reports of civilian casualties.

Shootings are extremely rare in Japan, where gun ownership is tightly regulated and anyone seeking to own a gun must go through a rigorous vetting process