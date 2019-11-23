International

Japan foreign minister says to discuss wartime labour issue with S.Korean counterpart

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi gestures after talking to reporters about GSOMIA pact with South Korea during G20 Foreign Ministers meeting in Nagoya, Japan, November 22, 2019.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi gestures after talking to reporters about GSOMIA pact with South Korea during G20 Foreign Ministers meeting in Nagoya, Japan, November 22, 2019.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

This was a day after Seoul pulled back from the brink an intelligence-sharing deal with Tokyo.

Japan's foreign minister said he plans to discuss the contentious issue of wartime labourers on the Korean peninsula at a meeting with his South Korean counterpart on Saturday, a day after Seoul pulled back from the brink an intelligence-sharing deal with Tokyo.

The comments from Toshimitsu Motegi, at a news conference during a G20 foreign ministers' meeting in the central Japanese city of Nagoya, are the latest sign the two Asian nations may be moving to improve ties.

A long-burning historical dispute - particularly about the issue of forced labour on the Korean peninsula during World War Two - has damaged relations between the two U.S. allies.

Related Topics International
labour dispute
G20
international relations
South Korea
Japan
