Japan cyclists risk jail for using a mobile

The cyclists in Japan face jail time for using phones while riding, with strict new rules in place

Published - November 02, 2024 10:15 am IST - Tokyo

AFP
Under scrutiny: Police officers checking on a bicycle along a street in the Shibuya district of central Tokyo, Japan.

| Photo Credit: AFP

Cyclists using a mobile phone while riding in Japan could face up to six months in jail under strict new rules that entered into force on Friday (November 1, 2024).

Those who breach the revised road traffic law can be punished with a maximum of six months in prison or a fine of up to 100,000 yen ($660).

"Making a call with a smartphone in your hand while cycling, or watching the screen, is now banned and subject to punishment," a National Police Agency leaflet says.

Some accidents caused by cyclists watching screens have resulted in pedestrian deaths, according to the Government.

Although the total number of traffic accidents is declining in Japan, the proportion that involves bicycles is on the rise.

Unlike many other countries, riding a bicycle on the pavement is allowed in usually law-abiding Japan and a common sight.

Under the new rules, cycling while drunk can land the rider with up to three years in prison or a fine of up to 5,00,000 yen.

Those who offer alcoholic drinks to cyclists face up to two years in prison or a fine of up to 3,00,000 yen.

