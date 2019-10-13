Japan cancels maritime fleet review after typhoon: spokesman

Japan has cancelled a maritime fleet review planned for Monday, a spokesman for the Maritime Self-Defence Force said, after a fierce typhoon pounded Tokyo and surrounding regions over the weekend, causing flooding and widespread power outages.
Last held four years ago, the review was due to include 46 naval vessels and 40 aircraft. Ships from Australia, India, the United States, Canada, Singapore and Britain were to join.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor