Japan cancels maritime fleet review after typhoon: spokesman

In this Oct. 18, 2015 file photo, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) escort ship

In this Oct. 18, 2015 file photo, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) escort ship "Kurama" leads other vessels during a fleet review in the water off Sagami Bay, south of Tokyo. Japan has called North Korea's nuclear and missile development a "grave and imminent threat" to the region and international security, and criticized China's increasingly assertive military action in its annual defense report.  

Last held four years ago, the review was due to include 46 naval vessels and 40 aircraft. Ships from Australia, India, the United States, Canada, Singapore and Britain were to join.

Japan has cancelled a maritime fleet review planned for Monday, a spokesman for the Maritime Self-Defence Force said, after a fierce typhoon pounded Tokyo and surrounding regions over the weekend, causing flooding and widespread power outages.

