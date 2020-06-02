InternationalTOKYO: 02 June 2020 07:00 IST
Japan allows saliva-based coronavirus tests
Updated: 02 June 2020 07:03 IST
Currently, nasal swabs are mainly used for tests in Japan, and sneezes at the time of collecting samples expose medical workers to the risk of potential infection.
The Japanese Health Ministry said on Tuesday it now allow saliva-based coronavirus tests, to help boost the number of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.
