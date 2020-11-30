Janet Yellen to head Treasury department

Washington

30 November 2020 22:57 IST

The 74-year-old previously broke barriers as the first female Fed chief.

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Monday named former Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen as his choice for Treasury Secretary.

“Janet Yellen is nominated to serve as Secretary of the Treasury. If confirmed, she will be the first woman to lead the Treasury Department in its 231-year history,” Mr. Biden’s transition team said in a statement.

“As we get to work to control the virus, this is the team that will deliver immediate economic relief for the American people during this economic crisis,” Mr. Biden said.