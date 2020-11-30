International

Janet Yellen to head Treasury department

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Monday named former Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen as his choice for Treasury Secretary.

“Janet Yellen is nominated to serve as Secretary of the Treasury. If confirmed, she will be the first woman to lead the Treasury Department in its 231-year history,” Mr. Biden’s transition team said in a statement.

The 74-year-old previously broke barriers as the first female Fed chief.

“As we get to work to control the virus, this is the team that will deliver immediate economic relief for the American people during this economic crisis,” Mr. Biden said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 30, 2020 10:59:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/janet-yellen-to-head-treasury-department/article33216068.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY