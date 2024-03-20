Jan. 6 attack, a cornerstone of Donald Trump’s bid for the U.S. White House

March 20, 2024 10:40 am | Updated 10:40 am IST - Washington

Republican Donald Trump has launched his general election campaign not merely rewriting the history of the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack, but positioning the violent siege and its failed attempt to overturn the 2020 election as a cornerstone of his bid to return to the White House.

At a weekend rally in Ohio, his first as the presumed Republican Party presidential nominee, Mr. Trump stood onstage, his hand raised in salute to the brim of his red MAGA hat, as a recorded chorus of prisoners in jail for their roles in the January 6 attack sang the national anthem.

An announcer asked the crowd to please rise “for the horribly and unfairly treated January 6th hostages.” And people did, and sang along.

“They were unbelievable patriots,” Mr. Trump said as the recording ended. Having previously vowed to pardon the rioters, he promised to help them “the first day we get into office.”

Initially relegated to a fringe theory on the edges of the Republican Party, the revisionist history of January 6, which Mr. Trump amplified during the early days of the GOP primary campaign to rouse his most devoted voters, remains a rally centerpiece even as he must appeal broadly to a general election audience.

In heaping praise on the rioters, Mr. Trump is shifting blame for his own role in the run-up to the bloody mob siege and asking voters to absolve hundreds of them — and himself — over the deadliest attack on a seat of American power in 200 years.

At the same time, Mr. Trump’s allies are installing 2020 election-deniers to the Republican National Committee, further institutionalising the lies that spurred the violence. That raises red flags about next year, when Congress will again be called upon to certify the vote.

And they’re not alone. Republicans in Congress are embarking on a re-investigation of the January 6, 2021, attack that seeks to shield Mr. Trump of wrongdoing while lawmakers are showcasing side theories about why thousands of his supporters descended on Capitol Hill in what became a brutal scene of hand-to-hand combat with police.

Five people died in the riot and its aftermath.

Taken together, it’s what those who study authoritarian regimes warn is a classic case of what’s called consolidation — where the state apparatus is being transformed around a singular figure, in this case Mr. Trump.

Jason Stanley, a philosophy professor at Yale, said in history the question comes up over and over again: How could people not have taken an authoritarian leader at his word about what was going to happen? “Listen to Trump,” he said.

“When a coup against the democratic regime happens and it’s not punished, that is a very strong indicator of the end of the rule of law and the victory of that authoritarian movement,” he said.

“Americans have a hard time understanding that what happens in most of the world can happen here, too.” Mr. Trump is facing a four-count federal indictment over January 6 — charges he conspired to defraud Americans over his 2020 election defeat and obstructed the official proceeding in Congress to certify the vote for Joe Biden. As the Supreme Court considers Mr. Trump’s claim that he should be immune from prosecution, it’s unclear when the case will go to trial, raising the possibility it might not be resolved until after the election. The initial House Select Committee on January 6 found that Mr. Trump criminally engaged in a “multi-part conspiracy” to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 presidential election and failed to act to stop his supporters from attacking the Capitol and beating police.

More than 1,200 people have been charged in the riot, including far-right Oath Keepers and Proud Boys extremists, with hundreds convicted. Mr. Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani and attorney John Eastman also face legal challenges over their work on the 2020 election.

Mr. Trump’s campaign, in response to an inquiry from The Associated Press , pointed to the work from the House investigators who are trying to show inconsistencies in the Select Committee’s probe and its star witness Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide who had a front-row seat to inner workings at the White House.

Mr. Trump’s national press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the Justice Department has spent more time prosecuting the former President and “targeting Americans for peacefully protesting on January 6th” than other criminals.

“President Trump will restore justice for all Americas who have been unfairly treated,” she said. Even as Republicans worry privately that Mr. Trump risks turning off women and independent voters he would need in the general election rematch against Mr. Biden, top aides have said there is only so much they can do as Mr. Trump is going to be Mr. Trump.

Over the weekend, Mr. Trump focused his attention on Liz Cheney, the former Republican congresswoman, who was vice chair of the Select Committee and personally secured Hutchinson’s blockbuster 2022 testimony. “She should go to Jail along with the rest of the Unselect Committee!” Mr. Trump posted on social media.

Cheney posted in response — “Hi Donald: you know these are lies” — as she makes dispelling falsehoods about January 6 her singular focus in 2024.

