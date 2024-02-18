ADVERTISEMENT

Jaishankar, Wang Yi meet briefly at security conference in Germany

February 18, 2024 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - Beijing/Munich

Dr. Jaishankar and Mr. Wang meet for the first time in over six months at the Munich Security Conference

PTI

A file photo of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. | Photo Credit: PTI

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi have met briefly in Germany on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, their first meeting in more than six months.

Video footage from the Munich Security Conference showed Dr. Jaishankar and Mr. Wang having a brief chat on the sidelines of the event, which was attended by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other top diplomats from across the world. However, there is no official word on the gist of their discussion from both capitals.

This was the first meeting between the two leaders in over six months. The two last met in July in the Indonesian capital Jakarta at the ASEAN Regional Forum.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Frosty relation

The India-China relations have remained frozen since May 2020 when the People's Liberation Army (PLA) amassed troops in eastern Ladakh led to a deadly clash. Since then both countries have held 20 rounds of corps commanders-level talks and agreed to pull back forces at four points.

India is pressing the PLA to disengage from the Depsang and Demchok areas, maintaining that there cannot be restoration of normalcy in its relations with China as long as the state of the borders remains abnormal.

Mr. Wang, Dr. Jaishankar and a host of ministers from various countries attended the Munich Security Conference, an important forum for the exchange of views by global policymakers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US