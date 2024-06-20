Jaishankar reviews India-backed energy, connectivity projects during Colombo visit

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday undertook a day-long visit to Colombo and discussed progress on key energy sector initiatives that India and Sri Lanka have agreed to jointly undertake. Participating in a ceremony with President Ranil Wickremesinghe, he commissioned a Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) and handed over new homes built with Indian assistance.

In his first bilateral visit abroad after being re-appointed to the post in the newly installed coalition government, EAM Jaishankar focused mostly on progress made in the implementation of ongoing India-backed projects across the island nation, sources said, in addition to meeting the Sri Lankan leadership, and senior politicians from the ruling and Opposition camp.

“Significant attention was given to plans for an LNG supply, a proposed petroleum pipeline linking the two countries, and advancing oil and gas exploration projects. Additionally, it was announced that construction of the Sampur Solar Power Plant is set to commence in July 2024,” Mr. Wickremesinghe’s office said, following his one-on-one meeting with Mr. Jaishankar. They also discussed ways of enhancing efficiency of India-backed projects aimed at bolstering Sri Lanka’s liquid milk industry and fertilizer production. Talks covered projects under India’s support for developing Trincomalee and expanding the Kankesanthurai port, the statement said.

Terming the launch of the MRCC a “highlight”, the President’s office said it comprised a main centre at the Colombo Naval Headquarters, a sub-centre in the southern Hambantota district, and unmanned installations in strategic locations across Sri Lanka’s coastline. “This initiative underscores the deepening maritime security cooperation between India and Sri Lanka,” Mr. Wickremesinghe’s office said in a statement. Maritime security has been a recurring theme in India’s engagement with neighbouring countries and is also a stated priority for the Colombo Security Conclave, an initiative that brings together India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Mauritius, along with Bangladesh and the Seychelles as observers. The move for the Coordination Centre coincides with Sri Lanka’s ongoing moratorium on foreign research vessels, after India raised concern over the docking of Chinese research vessels at Sri Lankan ports.

President Wickremesinghe and Mr. Jaishankar jointly unveiled a digital plaque commemorating the inauguration of 106 houses constructed under the ongoing Indian Housing Project in the central Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, and Matale districts and handed over houses built as part of model villages in capital Colombo and the eastern district of Trincomalee in a virtual ceremony.

In addition to a short review meeting with his counterpart Ali Sabry, Mr. Jaishankar called on Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena. He held talks with Leader of Opposition Sajith Premadasa, along with leaders representing the Muslim and hill country Tamil community, who are part of the Opposition alliance. Mr. Jaishankar met hill country politicians who are part of President Wickremesinghe’s government. The EAM also met former President Mahinda Rajapaksa. His brother and former Minister Basil Rajapaksa was also present, sources said. Mr. Jaishankar met a delegation of politicians representing Tamil people of the north and east. According to sources familiar with the discussions, the pending political solution to the national question, ongoing land grabs in the north and east by state agencies, the election strategy of Tamil parties were among the issues that came up. Mr. Jaishankar did not meet the leader, or representatives of the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP or People’s Liberation Front)-led National People’s Power, which has emerged a strong oppositional voice in Sri Lanka.