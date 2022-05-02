Jaishankar meets German counterpart Baerbock in Berlin, reviews bilateral cooperation

Germany is India’s largest trading partner in Europe with a bilateral trade of over USD 21 billion

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with German counterpart Annalena Baerbock, on Monday, and the two leaders reviewed bilateral cooperation, the Russia invasion of Ukraine, and the Indo-Pacific. | Photo Credit: @DrSJaishankar/twitter

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock on Monday and the two leaders reviewed the bilateral cooperation and discussed the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the Indo-Pacific.

Jaishankar, who is here as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s delegation, said that he had a “good conversation” with the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany Baerbock.

“Good conversation with FM @ABaerbock. Reviewed our bilateral cooperation. Discussed [the] Ukraine conflict & Indo-Pacific. Signed agreement on [the] direct encrypted connection between the two Foreign Offices. Will be reporting at the Inter-Governmental Consultations Plenary (sic),” he tweeted.

Jaishankar also met Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze and discussed climate action, resilient and reliable supply chains, third country partnerships and economic impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“Pleasure to meet German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development @SvenjaSchulze68. Discussed climate action, resilient and reliable supply chains, third country partnerships and economic impact of Ukraine conflict.

“Signed agreements on Triangular Development Cooperation and Renewable Energy Partnership,” he said in a series of tweets.

Germany is India’s largest trading partner in Europe with a bilateral trade of over USD 21 billion.